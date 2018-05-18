AIFC expert: Kazakhstan has tremendous opportunities for international investment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Stephen Glynn, the Chief Executive Officer & Board Member of the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), expressed an opinion about the ongoing Astana Economic Forum 2018: Global Challenges Summit.

"I think the quality of speakers attending the forum demonstrates how much respect Kazakhstan is engendering in the rest of the world. It is obvious that Kazakhstan is seen as an emerging economy with great opportunities particularly in the area of resources and wealth management. And I think that there are tremendous opportunities for international investment," he said at AEF2018.



Stephen Glynn also told about AIFC's role for Kazakhstan.



"In order to attract international capital to Astana, Kazakhstan, there needs to be framework, in which international common standards are applied. And what this does is it creates confidence and trust in integrity in the financial system. In the course of that, international players and international investors will be attracted because there are good investment opportunities in Kazakhstan. And those investors need the legal and regulatory framework that they are familiar with, that they can have trust and confidence in, to make investments in Kazakhstan," he underlined.



According to Mr. Glynn, AIFC will make an invaluable contribution to our country.



"Economies are evolving slowly. I would describe this as evolution rather than revolution. So economies must take incremental steps to develop over a period of years. And this is just part of those incremental steps. I think the development of the Astana International Financial Centre is also part of that step. Also the development of a capital market within AIFC is another step. So, President Nursultan Nazarbayev has outlined his vision for Kazakhstan and we are fulfilling his vision by developing these opportunities in Astana through the international financial center," he concluded.