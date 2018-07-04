AIFC - financial hub of new generation: Sagintayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is being established as a financial hub of new generation," Kazakh PM Bakytzhan Sagintayev said addressing the Astana Finance Days session on July 4.

"I am sincerely glad to welcome you at the heart of our country - the beautiful Astana, which is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary. As our President Nursultan Nazarbayev said: "Astana is the creation of the whole Kazakhstan. We have created a miracle in the 21st century. In the history of mankind, no such city has been built in 20 years. But we did it!", the Premier said.

"The young capital represents the birth of sovereign Kazakhstan; our victories and achievements; future of the country aimed at joining the ranks of Top 30 economies of the world. And literally tomorrow Astana will host a special event - the official presentation of the Astana International Financial Centre, the largest national megaproject in all the years since its independence destined to become a breakthrough in the financial markets of the future, Sagintayev went on.



"It will not only fulfill traditional functions of the world financial centers, but also provide services in the most promising development directions of global finance," he stressed.