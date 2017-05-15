AIFC governor discuss e-commerce development with Chinese partners

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Governor of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) Kairat Kelimbetov met with President of the Hangzhou E-commerce Industry Internet Park Xia Minghan in Beijing, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects of e-commerce development in the region and stressed that within the implementation of the Silk Road Economic Belt program demand for e-commerce technologies will soar in the nearest future.



Xia Minghan noted that presently Chinese companies are recognized leaders in this sphere. In his words, government support played an important role in the creation and development of the hi-tech park in China.



The Astana International Financial Center and the Hangzhou E-commerce Industry Internet Park actively cooperate within the framework of the cooperation memorandum signed between the organizations in 2016. The meeting was held as part of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to Beijing to participate in the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.



As a reminder, President Nazarbayev inked the Constitutional Law on the establishment of the Astana International Financial Center in December 2015. The AIFC was established to help attract investment into Kazakhstan's economy by creating attractive environment in the sphere of financial services, security market development and its integration with global capital markets.