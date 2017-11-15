AIFC Governor: privatization program may begin in 2H18

ASTANA. KAZINFORM AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov believes that the privatization of national companies will begin in the second half of 2018, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at the EXPO-2017 Heritage roundtable today Mr. Kelimbetov said that the large-scale privatization program of national companies such as Air Astana, KazMunayGas, and Kazatomprom may begin in the second half of next year and expressed hope that it will be carried out through the AIFC.

He also noted that currently, the AIFC is 'carrying out work on certain pillars', including the reestablishment of the capital market that will be relevant with regards to the privatization.