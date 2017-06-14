EN
    12:19, 14 June 2017 | GMT +6

    AIFC governor spoke about Exchange's partnerships

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM AIFC governor Kairat Kelimbetov spoke about the perspective new partnerships of the center, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Currently, AIFC is partners with the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Inc which provides its matching engine. Nasdaq will also become one of the AIFC shareholders.

    The Shanghai Stock Exchange, being a shareholder and strategic partner, will assist AIFC in creating a high-tech exchange.

    "We are now negotiating a partnership with one of the largest European national exchange. This is the first level of the partnership of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). The next level of partnership will be attracting global investment banks and global funds. This is the second stage. We believe that by the end of the year we will be able to announce the first results," Kairat Kelimbetov added.

    He also spoke about other preparatory work. According to him, now, together with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, AIFC is finalizing a master plan for the creation of a green financial system. It will support a "green" development of Kazakhstan's economy, the creation of "green" energy through the provision of appropriate financing and an emissions trading system.

     

    Economy Astana International Financial Centre
