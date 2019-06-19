AIFC Governor visits Zhejiang University of Finance and Economics

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) Kairat Kelimbetov has visited the Zhejiang University of Finance and Economics within the framework of his working visit to the People's Republic of China (PRC), the AIFC press service informs.

Issues of mutually beneficial cooperation pertaining to the training of financial personnel for the AIFC were discussed during the meeting with university management. The university, which is already actively collaborating with global and large organizations, has expressed great interest in the future realization of projects in the education and training spheres.



One of the key priorities of the AIFC is the development of the potential of professionally trained personnel and the formation of an international level Kazakhstani pool that would work in the eco-system of the AIFC and open markets. To achieve this goal, a bureau of continuous professional development has been established on the ground of the AIFC, specializing in training specialists for international professional certifications with the implementation of the world's leading best practices.



The Governor of the AIFC also met with and answered questions from the Kazakhstani students who are currently educated in the Zhejiang University. Kelimbetov talked about the tasks and goals of the financial centre and shared plans for the development of cooperation with large financial platforms of the world.



The Governor noted that knowledge is an asset necessary to become a competitive nation and suggested the students to continuously perfect themselves in their chosen fields.