AIFC had talks with delegation of Bank of China

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre Kairat Kelimbetov met with the delegation of the Bank of China headed by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board Wang Xiquan, AIFC press release reads.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of cooperation, including the development of the capital market in Kazakhstan.



The head of the Chinese delegation also thanked the AIFC leadership for the warm welcome and assured that the Bank of China is ready to explore the possibility of establishing mutually beneficial cooperation with the AIFC, as well as contribute to strengthening financial cooperation between the two countries. An equally important aspect touched upon during the meeting was the Bank of China's organisation of training workshops for the exchange of experience between countries cooperating in the framework of the Chinese Belt and Road initiative, including at the AIFC site.



The high-level delegation of the Bank of China of arrived in Kazakhstan to participate in the opening ceremony of the Representative Office of the SB Bank of China in Kazakhstan in Nur-Sultan, in which the AIFC leadership also participated.



