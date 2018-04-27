AIFC holds seminar on Islamic Financial Services Board standards introduction

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) together with Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB) and with the support of Asian Development Bank held a workshop on the introduction of Islamic Financial Services Board standards for representatives of Central banks and financial markets in CIS countries, Kazinform has learnt from the AIFC's press service.

The workshop consisted of a detailed and practical study of IFSB standards with emphasis on the basic principles of regulation of Islamic banking, including the Islamic "windows" of opportunity, risk management, capital adequacy and management system in accordance with the principles of Islamic finance.

The Director of the Department of Islamic Finance, Alibek Nurbekov, noted that Islamic finance activities are priority directions of the AIFC.

"This seminar is one of many initiatives by the AIFC aimed at professional development in the field of the Islamic finance. Hosting such events contributes to the development of the human capital in the Islamic financial services industry in the region, and generally contributes to the formation of AIFC as a regional hub Islamic financing," said Nurbekov.

The workshop was attended by representatives of AIFC, Central banks of CIS countries, ministries of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as financial institutions of CIS and Kazakhstan financial markets.

The IFSB is an international body that develops standards for effective control and regulation of Islamic financial institutions. The IFSB develops prudential standards for the Islamic financial industry, and publishing of standards for supervision and regulation of Islamic finance (banking, insurance, capital market). AIFC entered IFSB in 2017.