AIFC holds working meeting with Kazakhstani Legal Practitioners

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The AIFC has hosted a working meeting with representatives of Kazakhstani legal community this week in Almaty, Kazinform refers to AIFC.

It was dedicated to strengthening the existing collaboration with local legal practitioners, as well as an open platform to discuss issues related to the AIFC activities.

The practical meeting gathered into one discussion platform partners of leading law firms in Kazakhstan, such as Mr Alexander Korobeinikov from Baker McKenzie, Mr Zhumageldi Yeluybayev, Chairman of Kazakhstan Bar Association, and others. The AIFC was represented by Mr Igor Rogov, Member of the Academic Council of the AIFC Academy of Law, Mr Marat Aitenov, First Deputy CEO of the AIFC Authority, and representative of the Astana International Exchange.

Participants were informed on achievements of the AIFC and plans for 2020. Furthermore, they discussed practical matters and real cases related to the AIFC jurisdiction and its implementation. In particular, issues of operating in dual system legal environment, issues on the involvement of a state-owned company in AIFC International Arbitration Centre proceedings, securities regulation in the AIFC, and other questions were discussed.

Following the meeting, the participants exchanged information and practical experience of working in the AIFC, as well as found answers to the rapid questions. This will give a new impetus to the development of mutually beneficial collaboration between the AIFC and the legal community of Kazakhstan and helped to set up a clear picture in future endeavours.