    19:57, 21 February 2017 | GMT +6

    AIFC interested in China’s experience in financial instruments development

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chief of the Astana International Financial Centre Kairat Kelimbetov has met today with President of Jumore Company Lu Hongxiang.    

    Jumore is one of the leading trans-border electronic trade platforms in the world.
    AIFC is interested in the experience of Chinese colleagues in development of financial technologies and financial instruments. The company cooperates with more than 130 countries of the world including G20 group and countries of the Silk Road Economic Belt initiative.

    “The AIFC is keen on attracting new financial technologies and investors working at these platforms,” Kelimbetov stressed.

    According to Lu Hongxiang, the company is interested in the markets of the countries located along the Silk Road. “We welcome the exchange of experience and knowledge in development of financial technologies,” said he.

    AIFC and Jumore cooperate under the memorandum signed between the two centers in 2016. 

    Kazakhstan and China Astana International Financial Centre Integration
