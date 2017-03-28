AIFC joins Vantage Financial Centers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) joined the exclusive association of international financial centres (Vantage Financial Centres). This was announced during the official presentation of the 21st edition of the Global Financial Centers Index (GFCI) in Milan, which determines the competitiveness rating of financial centers, Kazinform has learnt from the AIFC's press service.

The Vantage Financial Centers include such well-known international financial centers as Tokyo, Toronto, Shanghai, Beijing and Abu Dhabi.



Members of VFC have the opportunity to receive consulting support, as well as assessing their activities from other members of the association by key indicators, which form the GFCI rating.



In addition, the Centres can also take an active part in international high-level events along with leading global financial centres. These events are a kind of platform for the exchange of experience and expert opinions on increasing the competitiveness of financial centres.



These privileges will definitely provide a positive image and recognizability, and also contribute to the growth of confidence in the AIFC by the world community. Joining the association is a timely step towards the establishment and development of the AIFC.



The Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI) is a ranking of the competitiveness of financial centres based on over 29,000 financial centre assessments from an online questionnaire together with over 100 indices from organisations such as the World Bank, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the Economist Intelligence Unit.



The ranking is an aggregate of indices from five key areas: "business environment", "financial sector development", "infrastructure factors", "human capital", "reputation and general factors".



The AIFC provides unprecedented privileges in the region, which include a special legal regime based on English common law principles, tax exemptions for the first 50 years (zero rates on corporate income, personal income, land and property taxes), and simplified visa and labour regimes. The launching of the AIFC based on the unique infrastructure of EXPO -2017 is expected in 2018.