AIFC launched Professional Development Program in US

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The AIFC launched the professional development program in the US, Kazinform refers to kazakhstanun.com.

During the visit of delegation of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) to New York City, the professional development program of the AIFC was officially launched. The event was held by the support of the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to the United Nations and General Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in New York City.

Representatives of well-known corporations such as JPMorgan, NorthtopGroup, Google, Microsoft, BCG, Barclays, GoldmanSachs, Chevron International, NewYork StockExchange, NASDAQ, Deloitte and other business and academic communities of the USA have attended an event.

The aim of the professional development program is to create a pool of talented employee that will gain qualified experience and put it in practice within the AIFC activities.

The AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov gave a detailed description of the Financial Centre’s strategic directions. According to him, special attention will be paid to the quality of human and management capacity of AIFC.

Also, the Managing Director of the Centre, Sayasat Nurbek presented the professional development program and paid attention to the relevance of the Program. the AIFC focuses on training of national specialists, who in the long run will replace foreign specialists at the Financial Centre.

One of the invited guests was Nouriel Roubini, Nobel prize laureate, professor of New York University and widely known economist. During his speech he expressed support for the idea of establishment of the Financial Centre in Astana. It is necessary not only to attract talented specialists from the world market, but also to develop a native human capital of the country.

“Kazakh specialists need to get technical skills, as well as acquire values, corporate culture, ethic and regulatory rules typical precisely for Anglo-Saxon system”.

The professional development program for the AIFC employees was elaborated within the framework of special quota allocated this year by the decision of the Republican Commission on training of staffs abroad. The program consists of two components: academic (training on the basis of Harvard University and New York University) and practical (internship at specialized financial organizations and the financial centre of London, visits to financial organizations, such as NYSE Visit, JP Morgan Chase, NY Federal Reserve, Carlyle Group, FINRA, US Department of Finance and Commerce, NY Supreme Court). Today, two professional development programs in USA and Great Britain are elaborated for a period of one year (from 17 October 2016 – 13 October 2017).