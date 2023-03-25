AIFC maintains its position in 33rd edition of GFCI ranking

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the updated rating of global financial centres published by independent experts Z/Yen, the Astana International Financial Centre has maintained its ranking and is placed at the 66th position.

In the Eastern Europe and Central Asia region, Astana claimed the leading position, surpassing Prague and Warsaw in the ranking, Kazinform refers to the AIFC’s official website.

The evaluation process covered a total of 130 cities worldwide in the thirty-third edition of the Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI), with 120 of them being included to the primary index. The rankings were determined based on 153 macroeconomic indicators and over 61 thousands assessments provided by more than 10 thousands experts in the financial sector and related fields.

The macroeconomic indicators used in the GFCI ranking were sourced from well-established organisations including the World Bank, the Economist Intelligence Unit, which is a research and analytical unit of the Economist Group that offers advisory and forecasting services through research and analysis, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, and the United Nations.

The GFCI has been issuing twice a year reports for the past 16 years, which highlight the advancement of the world's leading financial centres.

Astana was initially featured in the GFCI ranking in March 2018, and its inclusion was attributed to the full-fledged operations of the Astana International Financial Centre.

Reference:

The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that began operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy up to 2025, the primary objective of AIFC is to establish itself as a comprehensive platform that connects the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia, and the Caucasus. www.aifc.kz