AIFC, Moscow Exchange sign MoU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) and Moscow Exchange signed a memorandum of understanding within the framework of the 2017 Exchange Forum in Moscow, Kazinform has learned from the AIFC's press service.

The MoU establishes a long-term cooperation between the AIFC and Moscow Exchange, it will heighten interest and build trust of foreign investors as well as serve as a partnership framework for the exchange of best practices and expertise in capital market sector.

Moscow Exchange CEO Alexander Afanasiev noted the MoU opens new opportunities for further cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia in financial sector.



According to AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov, it is very interested in Moscow Exchange's experience in terms of successful infrastructural reforms. Mr. Kelimbetov also briefed on current stage of creation of an exchange on the basis of the AIFC - Astana International Exchange - and listing the most attractive companies of Sovereign Wealth Fund "Samruk-Kazyna" on it.



It was noted that the MoU signed by AIFC and Moscow Exchange will help them exchange experience and information in the sphere of stock exchange and financial instruments and facilitate further integration within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.