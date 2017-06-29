AIFC names new Chief Digital Officer

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Assel Zhiyenbayeva has been named as Chief Digital Officer of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), Kazinform has learned from the AIFC's press service.

Prior to the appointment Ms Zhiyenbayeva held the post of CEO of National Infocommunication Holding "Zerde" JSC.



Throughout her professional career Ms Zhiyenbayeva served as Deputy Head of the Information Technology Department at the National Bank of Kazakhstan, advisor to CEO at "Bank Service Bureau of the National Bank of Kazakhstan" JSC, Group Head of IT Security, Group IT Project Manager and Technical Assistant to Group Head of IT at Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation PLC in London.



She holds Bachelor and Master's degrees in Computer Science from the University of Cambridge. She is the recipient of the Bolashak Presidential Scholarship. She also studied Executive Management at the Lomonosov Moscow State University.