AIFC opportunities presented to Tatar entrepreneurs

KAZAN. KAZINFORM - The presentation of opportunities of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) has been held in Tatarstan, Tatar-Inform reports.

"In Kazan, experts of the Astana International Financial Centre presented its capabilities to entrepreneurs of Tatarstan," the press service of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Tatarstan says.

The financial center created at the initiative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, deals with the development of capital markets and the Islamic finance sector, the management of private funds, the development of new financial technologies, etc.

Tatar Minister of Economy Farid Abdulganiyev during the meeting emphasized that Tatarstan and Kazakhstan maintain close cooperation. According to him, over the past two years, foreign trade turnover has reached $1 billion. In 2017, 28 SMEs in Tatarstan signed export contracts with 86 counterparties from Kazakhstan, the minister said.

The conference was also attended by the Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Kazan, Yerkin Tukumov, and representatives of government agencies.