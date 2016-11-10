AIFC presented at IFFO platform in Hong Kong

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Managing director of the Astana International Financial Center Sayasat Nurbek talked about the AIFC's day-to-day functioning at a seminar The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank's Operations and Projects in the special administration region Siangan (Hong Kong), Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

The event was organized by the Infrastructure Financing Facilitation Office (IFFO) under the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA). President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Jin Liqun delivered a keynote speech at the seminar.



It brought together over 300 guests, including about 40 partners of the IFFO: development banks and financial organizations, investors of public sector, developers of projects, and commercial banks from China, Hong Kong and abroad. The AIFC delegation took part in the seminar on the invitation of the Minister of Finance of the People's Republic of China.



While meeting with economic and financial circles of Hong Kong Sayasat Nurbek noted that Kazakhstan and Central Asia possess vast potential in terms of development of investments into infrastructure. In this connection it is crucial for the AIFC to study Hong Kong's experience of infrastructural investments and financial flows management.



"This platform is meant for the development of investments into infrastructure and financing and can be interesting for potential investors who want to develop Kazakhstan's infrastructural projects," he said.



Presently, the AIFC is stepping up constructive interaction with the HKMA. The AIFC accepted the HKMA proposal to develop partnership relations with the newly created IFFO platform.



It bears to remind that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Constitutional Law on the establishment of the Astana International Financial Center in December 2015. The AIFC's objective is to create the world-class center of financial services in the heart of Eurasia that will be governed by the English law and attract investments into Kazakhstan's economy by creating favorable environment in the sphere of financial services.