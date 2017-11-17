AIFC presented in Germany

FRANKFURT AM MAIN. KAZINFORM The Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) Forum was held in Frankfurt am Main on Thursday within the framework of the Euro Finance Week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the presentation, AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov spoke about the perspectives and activities of the financial center, stressing that the Kazakh capital is aiming to become an international financial center in Central Asia and the CIS through focusing on capital markets, asset management, private banks, technology projects in financial services, as well as Islamic and green financing.





AIFC Governor spoke in-depth about the AIFC's special jurisdiction based on the English common law and the standards of the leading financial centers, which is aimed at ensuring justice and raising Kazakhstan's prestige in the eyes of investors.

Mr. Kelimbetov also dwelled on the establishment of the AIFC Exchange that should play a key role in Kazakhstan's "mass privatization" program.



The AIFC Exchange will serve as a platform for privatization of state-owned companies, including the national oil and gas company KazMunayGas, railway and postal operators, the country's flag carrier Air Astana, and others.

According to Mr. Kelimbetov, among the potential clients of AIFC are companies and businessmen from neighboring countries, where Western banks operations are limited due to strict regulatory policies or sanctions.

In his turn, Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Germany Bolat Nussupov told the participants about the political and socio-economic reforms implemented in Kazakhstan within the framework of the 100 Specific Steps program and President Nazarbayev's Address Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness.