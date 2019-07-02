AIFC suggests opening direct flights to Singapore and Shanghai

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM "Within a year the AIFC made great progress," AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov said.

"For the past 12 months we have achieved good results. More than 200 companies were registered at the AIFC, including for example, China Development Bank, China Construction Bank," he told the Council meeting held under the Astana Finance Days.



According to Kelimbetov, the AIFC is expected to become in fact a financial and infrastructure hub for the One Belt, One Road initiative.

"The Government and National Bank support this project and the key is the interdependence with other organizations. We work with the Government on launching direct air service with Tokyo, Singapore and Shanghai to bridge the AIFC with the world's big global financial centres," he stated.



As earlier reported, the President inaugurated today the AIFC international Arbitration Centre and Court premises.