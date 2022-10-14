AIFC Tech Hub launches SIRI training programme on assessing digital transformation of enterprises

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In September 2022 the World Economic Forum’s Affiliate Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Kazakhstan (C4IR Kazakhstan) and the International Centre for Industrial Transformation (INCIT) signed an agreement on cooperation to explore new opportunities offered by Industry 4.0 technologies, exchange of experience and knowledge of innovative and high-tech technologies and attracting investment in projects.

As part of the agreement, candidates in Kazakhstan will be recruited and trained under the SIRI programme. The participants will learn the methodology of the program, and acquire knowledge about the industry, automation processes and operation of industrial enterprises, the AIFC’s official website reads.

At the same time, access to the SIRI platform will allow candidates to conduct extensive analysis in terms of technology, as well as employee motivation and qualifications.

After the exam, the trained specialists will become the first certified SIRI appraisers in Kazakhstan, who will be able to provide services to assess the digital transformation of enterprises.

Recruitment for SIRI training in Kazakhstan is open until 28 October 2022. Training will be held in November 2022 in an online format. The program is conducted in English with the support of experts INCIT.

Learn more about the training programme by emailing a.kaki[email protected], +77051191101 or [email protected], +77017779440.

The Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and the Caucasus. www.aifc.kz

The AIFC Tech Hub is a subdivision of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), whose task is to promote the development of the startup ecosystem, venture industry market, e-commerce, corporate innovation, and new technological areas in Kazakhstan (FinTech, GovTech, SatelliteTech, Industry 4.0., etc.). Together with international partners, The AIFC Tech Hub conducts programs to support market players, as well as facilitates the structuring of venture deals and testing of new fintech solutions within the regulatory sandbox of the AIFC jurisdiction. https://tech.aifc.kz

The Affiliate Centre for 4 Industrial Revolution in Kazakhstan was launched by the World Economic Forum (WEF) together with AIFC and the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan in July 2021. AIFC Tech Hub implements the Industry 4.0 direction within the Affiliate Centre for the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR), which was launched in July 2021 and started functioning in September 2021, and it provides exceptional opportunities and resources.

The SIRI programme is a suite of tools to help manufacturers scale and sustain their manufacturing transformation journeys, identify strengths and weaknesses, and track production progress toward digital transformation. The SIRI has been supported and adopted by WEF and it's a part of the platform Shaping the Future of Advanced Manufacturing and Value Chains.

