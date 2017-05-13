AIFC to become regional business hub - Kairat Kelimbetov

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The Astana International Financial Center will become a regional business hub within the framework of the One Belt, One Road initiative, Governor of the Center Mr. Kairat Kelimbetov said on Saturday, Kazinform correspondent reports from Beijing.

"The Astana International Financial Center will work as a regional business hub of the One Belt, One Road initiative," Kelimbetov revealed at the 2nd Annual "Belt and Road" International Think Tank Forum held in the Chinese capital on May 13.



During Kairat Kelimbetov's visit to China, the Astana International Financial Center inked a Memorandum of Mutual Understanding with Tsinghua University.



Beijing will host the Belt and Road Summit for International Cooperation on May 14-15. Presidents and prime ministers of 29 countries, including President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, have confirmed their participation in the high profile event.



The Kazakh leader has already started his visit to Beijing earlier today.



