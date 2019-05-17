AIFC to play key role in attracting investment to Kazakhstan - PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin highlighted new approaches in Kazakhstan's investment policy, Kazinform reports.

At the roundtable on global investment within the framework of the Astana Economic Forum, Prime Minister Mamin noted that preserving economic growth rates amid unpredictable global situation and volatile markets will require further measures to support and strengthen international capital inflow into Kazakhstan's economy.



"Given that we have developed new approaches to investment policy based on the principles of proactivity and all-round support of potential and existing investors. The Astana International Financial Center established on the basis of the best practices of world's top-ranking financial institutes in New York, London, and Shanghai will play the key role in attracting new wave of direct foreign investment," Mamin said.



He also added that financial and investment ecosystem being developed in Kazakhstan will allow AIFC to become regional and international investment and financial center.