Aiman Mussakhojayeva plays for John Malkovich

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The People's Artist of Kazakhstan, the President of "Eurasia" international film festival played the famous Stradivari violin for Hollywood actor John Malkovich, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Today, the Oscar nominee has come to the Kazakh National University of Arts to listen to a concert performed by the musicians studying in the university. During the concert, with two-hundred-year-old Stradivari violin the University Principal Aiman Mussakhojayeva and the orchestra performed the composition of Pablo de Sarasate "Navarra" for two violins and orchestra and Fritz Kreisler "Prelude and Allegro in Punjani style".

The actor especially liked "Saryarka" musical performance by the ensemble of the dombra players "Shabyt". "A wonderful concert," Malkovich said.

Recall, the famous actor, producer and filmmaker, John Malkovich is attending the film festival "Eurasia", which runs from 22 to 28 July. Malkovich is in Kazakhstan for the second time. Several years ago he came to Almaty to participate in the Kazakh-American Film Festival.

This day he will visit a children's hospital in Astana, and tomorrow he will take part in the closing ceremony of the Eurasia Film Festival.