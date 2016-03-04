EN
    16:31, 04 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Aimbetov glad there are so many young talents in IT field in Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani cosmonaut Aidyn Aimbetov paid a visit to the International Information Technologies University in Almaty on Friday.

    "The International IT University has a huge potential. I believe that Kazcosmos will further cooperate with the university in terms of computer technologies. Nowadays there are so many young talents in IT field. For example, Mark Zuckerberg launched Facebook from his dormitory room," Aimbetov said while attending the university.
    During his visit, Mr. Aimbetov familiarized with the university's day-to-day functioning, its achievements in the sphere of robotic technology, radiobroadcasting, aviation and students' projects.
    Recall that Aidyn Aimbetov is the first citizen of the Republic of Kazakhstan to fly into the space. Soyuz TMA-18M spacecraft with Aimbetov onboard blasted off Baikonur on September 2, 2015. Currently, he holds a post of the vice president of Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary JSC.
