Air ambulance service transported over 6,000 patients in 5 years – health officials

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In 5 years, the air ambulance service transported over 6 thousand patients, the Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development says, according to government.kz.

As per the Salamatty Kazakhstan program, the Ministry has established ambulance aviation as well as medical and rescue points together with the MIA Emergencies Committee.

The air ambulance service has operated more than 6,700 flights to the regions within 5 years. More than 6,000 patients have been transported, and more than 500 surgeries have been carried out on site.

40 en-route medical and rescue points have been established in the most dangerous areas of the country's highways. In 5 years, they helped more than 12,000 people including 800 children injured in road accidents, health officials say.