Air Astana acquires five new jets

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Air Astana has signed an agreement for long-term leasing of 5 Embraer E190-E2 airliners from AerCap. The aircrafts delivery will begin in Q4 2018, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The acquisition of the E2 is the logical replacement of the E190 which we have been successfully operating since 2011. The E190 has enabled us to open up smaller markets in southern Russia, the Caucasus, and Central Asia including smaller domestic routes. As domestic and regional competition grows, the E2 we estimate will deliver up to 15% seat cost savings, which will enable us to increase capacity and market share on these routes and maintain our position as the region's leading airline. We are delighted to have concluded the lease agreements with AerCap, with whom we have been working closely for many years," said Peter Foster, the President of Air Astana.

Note that the first Embraer-E190 was purchased by Air Astana in 2011.

Air Astana started regular flights on May 15, 2002 and currently has the destinations network that includes over 60 international and domestic flights operated from the hubs in Almaty and Astana. Its aircraft fleet consists of 31 airplanes such as Boeing 767-300ER, Boeing 757-200, Airbus A320, including A320neo and Embraer E190.