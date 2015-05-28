EN
    16:45, 28 May 2015 | GMT +6

    Air Astana announced about 100% discount for children under 11 for flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Air Astana Company will not charge children for flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

    "Buy tickets to Dubai and Abu Dhabi and get 100% discount for your children under 11. The offer is valid for the flights from June 1 through September 30, 2015," the official website of the air company informs.

    The offer conditions: the offer is for tickets in the economy class and for the flights of Air Astana Company only. The sales period is from March 3 through September 30, 2015. The travel time is from June 1 through September 30, 2015. The maximum number of children per one adult is five.

