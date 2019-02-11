Air Astana announces revised check-in timing for flights departing from Istanbul

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The closing time for check-in for Air Astana flights departing Istanbul's new airport will be revised to one hour before scheduled flight departure time, with effect from 3rd March 2019, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.

The airline kindly reminds passengers about the need to arrive well in advance of departure time for registration and security checks. Air Astana's local sales office will also move to the new facility in March.



Air Astana operates direct flights to Istanbul seven times a week from Almaty and five times a week from Astana. Services between Almaty and Istanbul commenced in October 2003.



Istanbul's new airport is the largest in the world with a capacity of over 90 million passengers a year and 150 airlines operating to 350 cities around the world.