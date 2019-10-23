EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    21:40, 23 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Air Astana announces revised check-in timing for the flights departing from Urumqi

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The closing time for check-in for Air Astana flights departing Urumqi International Airport will be revised to one hour before scheduled flight departure time, with effect from the 1st of November, 2019.

    The airline kindly reminds passengers about the need to arrive well in advance of departure time for timely registration and security checks, Air Astana’s official website reads.

