Air Astana asks to refrain from switching on, charging Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Air Astana's number one priority is the safety of its passengers and as a result, it now calls upon Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Smartphone users to refrain from switching-on, charging or placing this device in checked luggage during their travel with the airline, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.

The Korean manufacturer is currently in the process of recalling this model following widespread international reports of battery fires.

"Air Astana greatly appreciates your compliance and understanding of this precautionary safety measure," the company said in a statement.