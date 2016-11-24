EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:30, 24 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Air Astana can begin flights to Tokyo

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Air Astana Company can begin flights to Tokyo at any time", said Vice-Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee under the Ministry for Investments and Development of RoK Talgat Lastayev in an interview to journalists after the 7th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission of Kazakhstan and Israel.

    "For Tokyo we have an agreement signed for up to 14 flights a week", Talgat Lastayev said.  He also said Kazakhstan and Japan had signed a memorandum during the visit of Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Japan.

    "The memorandum gives full right for flights. We had a long negotiation process. Now we have the Tokyo airport Narit. Earlier we had Osaka, but it was not Tokyo. Now that the  legal basis there, air companies can begin flights at any time", - Talgat Lastayev explained 

    Tags:
    Air Astana Kazakhstan and Japan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!