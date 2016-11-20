EN
    13:55, 20 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Air Astana cancelled flights to Atyrau and Uralsk

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Due to bad weather conditions, Air Astana cancels flights to Atyrau and Uralsk cities.

    “Due to high atmospheric pressure which is inadmissible for operating flights to Atyrau and Uralsk cities, some of our flights might be delayed or cancelled too. Some flights may be delayed for bad weather in Almaty,” a statement from the airline reads.

    The airline representatives asks the passengers to check up information about the status of departure flights on the website of the company  or via Air Astana mobile app.

    By the way, Air Astana promises to pay back the cost of ‘burnt’ tickets.

    “The passengers of todays cancelled flights to/from Atyrau and Uralsk will be paid back full cost of their tickets or they may rebook/change the route  for other nearest domestic flights,” the company explains.

