    11:17, 22 July 2017 | GMT +6

    Air Astana comments on drunk pilot incident

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Air Astana conducts an internal investigation over the blood alcohol level of one of the pilots, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "Air Astana is sorry to say that on July 20, 2017 the first officer of the aircraft failed to pass a blood alcohol test at the Amsterdam airport. At the moment, an internal investigation of the incident is underway. We consider this behavior unacceptable and will take actions against the employee after obtaining the investigation results. We apologize to the passengers of the canceled flight for any inconvenience," the company says in a statement.

    Reportedly, today Air Astana's flight from Amsterdam was canceled due to a bad alcohol blood level of one of the aircraft pilots.

     

