Air Astana commissions new Flight Training Centre

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Air Astana officially commissioned its new Flight Training Centre at Astana International Airport today, with the facility being the first in Central Asia certified by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). The new training centre is equipped with the very latest generation flight simulators that meet international standards.

The L3 Harris Reality Seven full-flight-simulator delivers the most realistic training environment. The simulator is the first one to enter service with Air Astana and the first ever installation in Kazakhstan. The centre is designed to enhance pilot training capabilities within Kazakhstan and in doing so will avoid the previous need to send pilots overseas for training. Over 500 pilots from the Air Astana Group will undertake trainings at the new facility, which will be open 24/7, Kazinform quotes the Air Astana’s press service.

Air Astana has also invested in Cabin Emergency Evacuation Trainer (CEET) and Real Fire Fighting Trainer (RFFT), which are scheduled to be launched by the end of the year. Both simulators are ‘state of the art’ in international quality and standards and fully stimulate reality in all aspects of different aircraft evacuation and firefighting situations for in-house training of both flight attendants and pilots of the group.

«The opening of Air Astana's new Flight Training Centre demonstrates a strategic commitment to ensuring the very highest standards of flight personnel performance and also enhance the steady flow of new entrants into Kazakhstan’s air transport industry as it grows in the future,» said Peter Foster, President of the Air Astana Group. «I am confident that the new facility will not only prove to be a highly cost-effective resource for Air Astana, but also result in Kazakhstan becoming a regional leader in flight training.»

The launch of new Aviation Training Centre underscores Air Astana’s commitment to ESG principles, which include ensuring flight safety and promoting environmental and social sustainability within the air transport industry. Air Astana's previous initiatives to develop the next generation of aviators in Kazakhstan include an Ab-initio pilot training programme launched in 2008 and the Training Academy in Almaty opened in 2018. Air Astana Group has a goal to hire an additional 100 pilots and a similar number of flight attendants per year for the next 5 years.