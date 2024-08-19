Air Astana delays dozens of flights due to aircraft damage in Aktobe

An Air Astana aircraft sustained damage in Aktobe, resulting in the flight delay and its subsequent cancellation. The airline explained the reason behind the cancellation, Kazinform News Agency reports.

“On August 16, a fastener on the nose landing gear strut was damaged while the Airbus A321 was being towed. Flight KC866 from Aktobe to Almaty route was first delayed until August 17, then canceled with no options. Passengers were offered a refund of the ticket price without penalties,” the message reads.

The decision was made to transfer the aircraft to Astana for repair work without passengers. However, due to the closure of the capital's airport at night, the airline has had to delay the flight until August 19.

Additionally, the damage to the aircraft in Aktobe resulted in the postponement of a dozen other flights.