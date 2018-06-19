Air Astana enhances its international network and expands fleet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Air Astana, Skytrax award-winning carrier from Kazakhstan, is launching new flights from Astana to two destinations in Russia - Tyumen and Kazan.

The new Astana - Tyumen route commenced on June 2, 2018 and operates three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The flight are served by an Embraer E190 with nine Business Class and 88 Economy Class seats. The Flight duration from Astana to Tyumen is 1h 40min and the return flight is 1h 30min. Lead in fares start at $205 US for a round trip in Economy Class and $475 US for return flight in Business Class (prices may vary due to currency fluctuations). Tickets can be purchased at www.airastana.com, by calling Air Astana Call Centre or from the airline's ticketing offices.

Air Astana offers convenient connections for international passengers travelling from Frankfurt, London, Paris, Kiev, Istanbul, Tbilisi, Delhi, Tashkent, Bishkek, Baku and Beijing flying to Tyumen via Astana. The airline's international passengers with long transfers in Astana are offered Air Astana's Stopover Holidays programme that includes hotel accommodation for one night with breakfast and airport transfers included for $1US.



