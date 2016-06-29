Air Astana expresses condolences for tragic events at Istanbul Ataturk Airport

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Air Astana expresses its deepest condolences to the families, relatives, friends and co-workers of those involved in the tragic events in Istanbul, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the company.

At the moment Istanbul Ataturk airport is open. However, due to tightened security and control at the airport, Air Astana kindly asks its passengers to arrive to the airport at least three hours prior to the scheduled departure. Air Astana constantly monitors the situation and will immediately inform its passengers should the situation change. We kindly remind that safety of its passengers is the main priority for Air Astana. For more information, please contact our Call Centres in Almaty: +7 (727) 244 44 77 and in Astana: + 7 (717) 258 44 77 or visit our City Ticketing Offices or your travel agent.



Passengers who have purchased Air Astana tickets to/from Turkey and choose not to travel will be able to refund full fare cost regardless of the tariff type and free of any penalties. Moreover, Air Astana will change flight dates or re-route to alternate destinations on passenger request and without any penalties.