Air Astana flight delayed at Beijing airport

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A flight of Kazakhstan's flagship carrier Air Astana has been delayed today in Beijing.

As the company's representative Tlek Abdrakhimov told Kazinform, the delay of Beijing-Astana flight was caused by the mismatch of engine parameters.

The press service of Air Astana explained that the plane should have departed from Beijing at 02:55 on May 16. For technical reasons the flight was delayed. It will depart at 23:55 Beijing time. Meanwhile, 118 passengers are accommodated in a hotel.