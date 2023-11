ASTANA. KAZINFORM Air Astana informs of flights delay from Bishkek and Bangkok.

The information on the flights is displayed on the online board of Astana Airport.

Earlier, Kazinform reported of two cancelled flights from Semey to Astana (SCAT Airlines).

According to Kazhydromet, air temperature in Astana is -3°C today. Snowfall and blizzard are expected.