    14:52, 30 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Air Astana flights to be affected by Astana Airport closure in August

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Air Astana Company has announced that some of its flights will be postponed due to the Astana Airport closure from August 19 till August 25.

    The airline took to its Twitter account to declare the changes. "Dear friends, please take note that some of our flights will be affected by the Astana Airport closure from 19-25 August," the message says. The company highly recommends its clients to check the updated flight times on its website and has apologized for any inconvenience.

