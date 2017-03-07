Аir Astana investigates cause of plane's emergency landing in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Аir Astana has commented on today's emergency landing of the aircraft operating KC672 Astana-Almaty flight, Kazinform reports.

"On March 7, Boeing 757 of Аir Astana operating KC672 Astana-Almaty flight landed properly after the crew switched off the left engine for technical reason," the airline company's media office informed.

The company added that the crew followed all international security procedures. An investigation is underway. There were 69 passengers and 8 crew members on board.

Earlier, it was reported that the KC672 plane flying from Astana to Almaty also made an emergency landing in Almaty.

It should be reminded that this is the second incident recorded in Air Astana over the last week. On March 5, the plane flying en Almaty - Uralsk route had to make an emergency landing in Aktobe.