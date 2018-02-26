Air Astana launches Astana-London daily flight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Air Astana will offer daily, non-stop flights from Nazarbayev International airport in Astana to London Heathrow, effective 1st June. The additional frequencies, on Wednesdays and Fridays, are already available for sale, Kazinform has learnt from the air carrier's press service.

"We are delighted to have finally secured daily flight status on what is such a prestigious and popular route - the only direct service linking the UK to Kazakhstan," said Air Astana CEO and President Peter Foster. "London has consistently grown in significance, with both business and leisure travellers and it comes at an opportune time too for the airline strategically, as we start to plan for an IPO listing in both London and Kazakhstan."



Passengers flying direct with Air Astana also benefit from seamless immediate connections to Kazakhstan's second city Almaty and excellent onwards connections via the airline's domestic and international network. From Astana, passengers can benefit from convenient international connections to Urumqi, northwest China; Delhi, India; and the Russian cities of Novosibirsk, Omsk, Tyumen and Yekaterinburg.



Air Astana offers a three-class product aboard its comfortable Boeing 757 aircraft - 16 seats in business; 108 in economy and up to 12 unique Economy Sleeper Seats. Return fares start from 661 USD* for Economy Class, 2,246 USD* for an Economy Sleeper, and 3 256 USD* for Business Class. Fares include all taxes with exception to service fee. Tickets can be purchased via airline's website: airastana.com or Air Astana's ticketing offices.