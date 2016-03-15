Air Astana launches new Diamond card status for Nomad Club

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The new Diamond card status of the Nomad Club frequent flyer programme offers exclusive benefits to Air Astana's most loyal customers.

Diamond card status is awarded to previous Gold card members, who have managed to maintain that status for the past four years consecutively, which involves earning 100,000 flight points or taking 125 flights each calendar year, the company's press service reports.

Diamond card status offers its members the following benefits: reservation waitlist priority and a guaranteed Economy Class seat on any Air Astana flight at any time (when booking 72 hours prior to departure), the right to gift Silver card or Gold card status as well as points to relatives and friends, free upgrades to Business Class twice a year, double points awarded and unlimited purchase of bonus points, check-in at Business Class counters, regardless of booking class, free additional 25 kg of baggage, access to Air Astana Business Class lounges and invitation of one guest to the business lounge. Once awarded, Diamond card membership is valid for two years. The full list of advantages of new membership status is available on the Air Astana's website.

"The Nomad Club Diamond card provides eligible members with exceptional benefits to recognise their dedication and loyalty to Air Astana over many years. This covers both the increased tangible benefits as well as added recognition throughout their entire Air Astana journey," commented Ibrahim Canliel senior vice-president Marketing and Sales of Air Astana.