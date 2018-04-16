Air Astana named Winner in TripAdvisor 2018 Traveler's Choice Awards

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - TripAdvisor, the global travel planning and booking site, has named Air Astana as a Winner in the Regional-Asia category in the 2018 Travelers' Choice Awards, which identifies travelers' favourite carriers around the globe, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.

Travellers who submitted reviews to TripAdvisor after flying with Air Astana highly rated the airline's Customer Service, Cabin Cleanliness, Food & Beverage, Seat Comfort, Value for Money, Check-in and In-Flight Entertainment. Award winners were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of airline reviews and ratings submitted by travelers worldwide between February 2017 and February 2018.



"Air Astana has always been dedicated to delivering the very highest standards of service to its passengers and I'm naturally delighted that the airline has been named a Winner in this year's TripAdvisor Travelers Choice Awards," said Peter Foster, President and CEO of Air Astana. "I'd like to sincerely thank every one of our passengers who submitted a review to TripAdvisor following their flight and look forward to your continued support for Air Astana".