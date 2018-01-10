Air Astana offers in-flight connectivity across Boeing 767 fleet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Air Astana has completed the installation of an in-flight broadband communication system across the Boeing 767 fleet, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.

The new service is available to both Business and Economy class passengers, who can now connect to the Internet, use various applications for instant messaging, social networks, listen to audio and check mail through personal computers, tablets and smartphones.



Air Astana passengers can choose from three connectivity packages: Light option covers 15 Mb, Regular option covers 50 Mb for 15 USD, and Super option offers 100 Mb. All services are estimated to operate at an average speed of 2 to 5 Mbps.



The Boeing 767 is operated on domestic trunk routes and high-density, long-haul routes out of Almaty and Astana.