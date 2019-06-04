Air Astana offers special fares for registered Marathon runners

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Air Astana, Kazakhstan's award winning national carrier, is once again offering special fares for visa-free travel to the annual international Astana Marathon taking place on Sunday, September 8, 2019 in Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana), Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the company.

For the third consecutive year, Air Astana will be the Official Carrier and Gold Sponsor of the prestigious charity run and is offering 15% discounted rates in both business and economy classes on its international flights for all registered runners.



Discounts are available for outbound flights departing 5 and 7 September 2019 and returning from Nur-Sultan between 9 and 11 September 2019. Booking is already available at www.airastana.com



The Astana Marathon is a proud member of the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) and this year celebrates its 10th anniversary. The marathon takes the runners through Nur-Sultan's modern city and landmarks characterized by futuristic buildings designed by renowned international architects including Sir Norman Foster. Athletes interested in participating can register at www.astana42k.com for either the 42.2-kilometer marathon or for the 10-kilometer race.



Hotel accommodation, including breakfast and airport transfers, can be booked via Air Astana's Stopover Holidays online. For those wishing to spend additional time in Astana and who would like to see more of the city, they can expand their stay with a sightseeing tour.