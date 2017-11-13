Air Astana passenger dies mid-flight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - One of the Air Astana passengers died on Astana-bound plane from Shymkent city on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from the source at the company.

According to a rep of the Air Astana Corporate Communications Department, one of the passengers on KC 352 Shymkent-Astana flight felt unwell mid-flight. The cabin crew dealt with the matter in accordance with the protocol.



The aircraft diverted to the airport of departure and requested medical assistance. Paramedics pronounced the passenger deceased upon landing. The airline extended its condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased passenger.