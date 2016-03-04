Air Astana pilot dismissed for drug use

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A pilot of Kazakhstan's flagship airline Air Astana, R.Bykov, was detained at Almaty Airport for alleged drug use.

As the press service of Air Astana told Kazinform, the company conducts zero-tolerance policy in regard to any use of alcohol or drugs by its staff. "The company regularly checks crew members for presence of alcohol or drug substances in their blood as per random selection method. R.Bykov is not working for Air Astana now, since he was dismissed immediately after this fact was revealed," said a representative of Air Astana.