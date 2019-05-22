EN
    07:30, 22 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Air Astana plane returns to Nur-Sultan for technical reasons

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM An Air Astana plane flying en Nur-Sultan-Moscow route returned to the departure airport for technical reasons, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee.

    "The Air Astana plane (KZR873) flying en Nur-Sultan-Moscow (Sheremetyevo) route returned to the departure airport for technical reasons," the Civil Aviation Committee confirmed.

    According to the Committee, the plane landed safely at the airport at 09:57pm. 125 passengers and 8 crew members were onboard.

