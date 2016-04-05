Air Astana planes to have Internet access since September

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Air Astana Company will have the Internet access available on its planes since this September, the company informed via Facebook social network.

"Air Astana planes to have Internet access this year. We signed a contract with Rockwell Collins Company providing avionics and information technology systems and services government agencies and aircraft manufacturers. Inmarsat Global Xpress system allowing to have access to the Internet will be installed in Boeing-767 aircraft since September 2016," the statement reads.

Thus, Air Astana will be among the world leaders to have introduced the GX system that ensures high-speed Internet connection.